Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Caroline Fohlin, an economics professor at Emory University, was one of several faculty members arrested during an on-campus pro-Hamas protest last Thursday.

Throughout the event, she yelled out: “I’m a professor of economics.”

Campus police and other law enforcement agency officers cleared the encampment on Emory University’s Atlanta campus. Fohlin, carrying a handbag, approaches the officers who are on top of one protester. “What are you doing? What are you doing? What are you doing?” she asks and squats behind one of the officers. A campus police officer grabs her and gives her a taste of what protecting public law and order looks like when done properly.

An encampment, like those seen at other schools in the past week, was set up Monday morning at the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

Finally, special units from the New York Police Department descended upon Columbia University’s campus, specifically targeting protesting pro-Hamas students within the historic Hamilton Hall. Concurrently, police dispersed the Gaza Solidarity Camp established by students at the Morningside Heights Campus. Utilizing large trucks and specially constructed ramps, law enforcement approached Hamilton Hall, met with resistance from bystanders along Amsterdam Avenue. Eventually, police breached the building through a window, dismantling barricades and apprehending numerous students, subsequently detaining them. Additionally, officers cleared the Gaza Solidarity Camp tents from the university grounds.