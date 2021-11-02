Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Yeshiva Har Etzion in the Gush Etzion community of Alon Shvut has announced it will establish a new yeshiva high school, to be launched next year, starting from ninth grade, according to the Hebrew-language Srugim news outlet.

Teachers at the new high school – which will be a boarding school for Gush Etzion students — will be recruited from rabbinic graduates of Yeshiva Har Etzion.

The yeshiva is to be headed by Rabbi Amichai Gordon, currently a rabbi at Yeshiva Har Etzion. He has served previously as a rabbi at Yeshiva Netiv Meir and as the deputy head of the Sha’alavim Yeshiva High School.

At present, in addition to Yeshiva Har Etzion, the Gush Etzion bloc also has Yeshiva Makor Chaim and three yeshiva high schools in Efrat – Orot Yehuda, Neve Shmuel and Derech Avot.