Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90
Jews dance as they celebrate Simchat Beit Hashoeva at the Har Etzion Yeshiva in the Jewish town of Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion, September 23, 2021.

Yeshiva Har Etzion in the Gush Etzion community of Alon Shvut has announced it will establish a new yeshiva high school, to be launched next year, starting from ninth grade, according to the Hebrew-language Srugim news outlet.

Teachers at the new high school – which will be a boarding school for Gush Etzion students — will be recruited from rabbinic graduates of Yeshiva Har Etzion.

Advertisement

The yeshiva is to be headed by Rabbi Amichai Gordon, currently a rabbi at Yeshiva Har Etzion. He has served previously as a rabbi at Yeshiva Netiv Meir and as the deputy head of the Sha’alavim Yeshiva High School.

At present, in addition to Yeshiva Har Etzion, the Gush Etzion bloc also has Yeshiva Makor Chaim and three yeshiva high schools in Efrat – Orot Yehuda, Neve Shmuel and Derech Avot.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBill to Okay Full Dishwasher Subsidy for Families with 4 Children in Response to Tax on Disposable Products
Next articleBeth Israel Synagogue Torched in Austin, Texas
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...