The son of Jordan’s former Interior Minister Fawaz al-Bashir on Monday attacked Jordanian MP Imad al-Adwan who was arrested by Israeli authorities last Sunday when he attempted to smuggle a huge cache of weapons and gold across Allenby Bridge between Jordan and Israel (Jordanian Parliamentarian Arrested Smuggling Lots of Guns & Gold into Israel).

According to Kan 11 News, citing the Ammon News Agency, the Jordanian dignitary declared that al-Adwan does not represent him, and chastised Jordanian MPs who can’t tell the difference between their parliamentary immunity and a license to commit crimes.

He added that he believes the peace agreement with Israel is good for Jordan, but stressed that regardless of his position on the matter, the peace agreement was approved by the parliament, and Islam and the state constitution hold that agreements must be respected.

He concluded: “I would like to check everyone [crossing into Israel] so that there is no misunderstanding and some would use their immunity to hide money and smuggle drugs and weapons––which it is no secret that some of those who hold those immunities plant those contrabands in the local arena (meaning the PA – DI).”

According to Kan 11, “Al-Adwan is a Bedouin member of parliament who supports the Palestinians, and has previously expressed support for Hamas and its military wing.”

His colleague, MP Khalil Attiyeh, told the Middle East Eye that al-Adwan was an “Arab nationalist” and asked for “patience and to refrain from trusting the Israeli occupier’s narrative.” He added: “I call on our government to move immediately diplomatically, politically and legally, and irrespective of the background and motivation and claims by Israel regarding smuggling weapons. Our national duty is to see our MP back with his people. We cannot allow the enemy any opportunity for which he could hurt the dignity of Jordanians by arresting a member of parliament.”

In May 2021, al-Adwan and Attiyeh co-sponsored a letter demanding the expulsion of Israel’s ambassador from Amman in response to the “attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

On Monday, Ammon News reported that the Jordanian ambassador to Israel, Rasan Al-Majli, was expected to meet with al-Adwan in jail.