Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

Gaza-based terrorist organizations were filled with praise Tuesday night for an ISIS-supporting Negev Bedouin terrorist who murdered four people and seriously wounded a fifth in a late-afternoon ramming-and-stabbing attack in Be’er Sheva.

4 Israelis Dead, 1 Clings to Life After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva

Iranian proxy group Hamas, which rules Gaza with an iron fist, welcomed the attack. “The crimes of the occupation are met only with heroic stabbing, ramming and shooting operations,” Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif al-Qanou said.

A second Iranian proxy group in Gaza, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, also offered its congratulations to the killer.

“The operation comes in the natural context of responding to the crimes of Zionist terrorism in the occupied Negev,” the PIJ said.