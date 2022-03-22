Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Reactions to the murder of four Israelis and wounding of a fifth on Tuesday in Be’er Sheva by a Negev Bedouin terrorist were swift and harsh.

4 Israelis Dead, 1 Clings to Life After Ram-and-Stab Terror Attack in Be’er Sheva

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was among the first to offer her condolences to the families of the victims, saying “A vile and subhuman terrorist murdered innocent people.”

Shaked also praised the two civilian men who shot and neutralized the terrorist, adding they should be recognized for their brave actions.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and praise for those who neutralized the attacker, saying, “The civilians who shot the terrorist showed resourcefulness and courage and prevented further casualties.”

President Isaac Herzog likewise expressed pain over the attack, saying, “The heart is torn and hurts, as innocent souls pay the bloody price of hostility and hatred. Terrorism will not overwhelm us or undermine our right to exist in our country,” he emphasized.

Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich warned that “nationalist extremism among Israeli Arabs is a ticking time bomb.” He called for a “heavy hand” and “zero displays of ‘understanding’ and zero tolerance” in dealing with such attacks, vowing to “do everything to restore governance and personal security to the citizens of Israel.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also expressed condolences to the victims’ families, adding that “anyone who tries to harm innocent civilians should know that the State of Israel will lay its hands on him and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”

Former prime minister and current Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu urged “immediate action” in identifying and arresting all those responsible for the attack. He urged Bennett and Lapid to “ignore any political considerations and immediately ensure the capture of the terrorists and restoration of security for the residents of Be’er Sheva and the south.”

The Regavim nonprofit watchdog organization said in a bitterly-worded statement, “Once again, the loss of governance in the Negev has taken an intolerable toll in human life.”

The organization pointed out that “for years,” its NGO “has been sounding the alarm and calling out the loss of governance in the Negev. We have warned, again and again, that the void of governance in the Negev is an open invitation to extremism and radicalization of the Bedouin sector that will result in bloodshed. Today, our worst fears were realized, and blood has been spilled on the streets of Be’er Sheva,” Regavim added.

Israeli security forces were placed on high alert in response to the attack.