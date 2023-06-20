Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein /TPS

The Israel Defense Forces will beef up its security presence in Samaria in the wake of a deadly terror attack that claimed the lives of four Israelis and wounded four others on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) near the Jewish community of Eli.

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told reporters Tuesday evening that the fight against terror “is an ongoing fight.”

Advertisement





Hagari lauded the “quick closing of the circle” by Israeli forces with the elimination of both terrorists who carried out the attack, including one who escaped but was tracked down within two hours and killed in a shootout with elite IDF Yamam special forces and Shin Bet intelligence personnel.

Following a situation assessment at the scene of the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ordered the reinforcement of forces in the area and “execution of arrest operations based on the need,” Hagari said.

“The most important goal is strengthening the defense in the sector,” he emphasized.

At around the same time, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was briefed on the details of the attack and the elimination of the terrorists.

Gallant held an operational situation assessment at 6 pm together with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet (ISA) Director Ronen Bar and additional senior officials in Israel’s defense establishment to discuss the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began conducting a security situation assessment at Central Command on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a brief statement.

The Minister of Defense, the Minister of Strategic Affairs, the Shin Bet Rabbi, the Chief of Staff, Rabbi Aman, Rabbi Amatz, the Commander of the Central Command and the coordinator of the government’s operations in the territories were participating in the discussion.