Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Border Police officer Orian Ben Khalifa was sentenced Tuesday to an eight-month suspended sentence and four months of probation over her conviction for assaulting an Arab civilian. She was also fined 4,000 Shekels ($1,105). If she refuses to pay the fine the court that Ben Khalifa spend 40 days in prison

Oriane Ben Khalifa was convicted by a Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court of assaulting one Hala Salim, a woman Ben Kalifa said resisted arrest.

The incident in question occurred in November 2021, when Hala Salim tried to pass through the Lion’s Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem and Ben Khalifa refused her passage.

In May, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Ben Khalifa restored to active duty.