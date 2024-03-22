Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Several Israelis were wounded on Friday in an attack by an Arab terrorist in Binyamin when a terrorist opened fire on a minibus between Dolev and Talmonim, on Rt. 463 at the Haparsa Junction. As many as seven soldiers were wounded; one is in critical condition and two in serious condition (Assault Helicopter Called in as Multiple Israelis Wounded in Shootout with Terrorist in Samaria).

In response, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) and Transport Minister Miri Regev (Likud), together with Binyamin Council Head Israel Gantz, on Friday announced the immediate planning and execution of a new road connecting Gush Talmonim to Rt. 443. The new road will offer the residents of Gush Talmon another option for travel to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Gush Talmonim is a block of settlements located in Samaria, in the western part of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, comprising the settlements of Dolev, Nahaliel, Talmon, Neria, Harasha, Kerem Re’im, Horesh Yaron, and Zeit Raanan, as well as several agricultural farms. The Talmonim block is located about 3 km northwest of Ramallah, 12 km northeast of Modi’in, and about 20 km north of Jerusalem, in the northwestern region of the Judean Mountains. Its height ranges from 560 to 770 meters above sea level, and it can be seen from the coastal strip, from Gaza in the south to Haifa in the north, including Gush Dan.

The two ministers issued a joint statement saying:

“Arab terrorism has been attempting to harm us for 100 years, and modern Zionism has been paying heavy prices since its inception; but at the same time, this is strengthening our grip on the soil of our land. “The damned terrorist attack this morning is another painful reminder of the war being waged against the people of Israel, even more so since October 7. “We’ve made a joint decision to begin the planning and immediate execution of a road that will connect the Talmonim block to Highway 443 and strengthen the settlement enterprise and security there. “The new bypass road’s cost will be added to the NIS 7 billion ($1.94 billion) of investment in Judea and Samaria roads in the last budget. “They will try to continue to weaken us, and our Zionist response will continue to be strengthening and establishing our rightful hold in all areas of our country.”