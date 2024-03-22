Photo Credit: IDF
IDF drone team searching for terrorist in Shomron. March 22, 2024

Multiple Israelis were wounded on Friday in an attack by an Arab terrorist in Binyamin region of the Shomron. The terrorist opened fire on a minibus between Dolev and Talmonim, on Road 463 at the Haparsa Junction. Up to seven soldiers have been reportedly wounded and transported to the hospital.

During the manhunt, Israeli forces engaged at least one suspect in a gun battle for several hours.

A combat helicopter was called in, which opened fire and assisted in eliminating the terrorist. The terrorist was killed after a missile was launched into the building where he was taking cover.

IDF forces are searching the area in case he was assisted by other terrorists. Communities in the immediate area are currently on lockdown.

Seven people have been reported wounded: One is in critical condition, 2 in serious condition, 1 moderately wounded, and 3 lightly wounded.

In an unrelated attack (besides that it’s Ramadan), a bus was hit by a bomb at the Gush Etzion T-junction between Efrat and Tekoa, on Thursday evening. Three people were lightly injured.

In addition, a terrorist was caught trying to sneak into Susia in the Hebron region on Friday morning. He was found armed with a knife and scissors.

Content from JNS was used in this report.

