Photo Credit: IDF

Multiple Israelis were wounded on Friday in an attack by an Arab terrorist in Binyamin region of the Shomron. The terrorist opened fire on a minibus between Dolev and Talmonim, on Road 463 at the Haparsa Junction. Up to seven soldiers have been reportedly wounded and transported to the hospital.

פגיעות בכלי רכב בפיגוע הירי בצומת הפרסה , נמשכים חילופי הירי עם המחבל המתועב pic.twitter.com/2VH2Xuoiab — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 22, 2024

מוקדם יותר הבוקר מחבל ירה לעבר כלי רכב ישראלי בסמוך לצומת הפרסה שבחטיבת אפרים. אין נפגעים מהירי, נגרם נזק לרכב. בעקבות הירי לוחמי צה״ל פתחו במרדף אחר המחבל והתפתחו חילופי אש. כחלק מהמרדף אחר המחבל, הוזנקו מסוק קרב וכלי טיס, חילופי האש נמשכים בשעה זו pic.twitter.com/HG22JWsB9e — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 22, 2024

During the manhunt, Israeli forces engaged at least one suspect in a gun battle for several hours.

המחבל המתועב שביצע את הפיגוע בצומת הפרסה מצילום רחפן. דווח על 3 פצועים בחילופי הירי שנמשכים pic.twitter.com/JJd7RFt7FK — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 22, 2024

A combat helicopter was called in, which opened fire and assisted in eliminating the terrorist. The terrorist was killed after a missile was launched into the building where he was taking cover.

IDF forces are searching the area in case he was assisted by other terrorists. Communities in the immediate area are currently on lockdown.

Seven people have been reported wounded: One is in critical condition, 2 in serious condition, 1 moderately wounded, and 3 lightly wounded.

זירת חיסול המחבל ימ”ש pic.twitter.com/U0QJ7LFwdi — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 22, 2024

In an unrelated attack (besides that it’s Ramadan), a bus was hit by a bomb at the Gush Etzion T-junction between Efrat and Tekoa, on Thursday evening. Three people were lightly injured.

עציון מחבלים יידו מטען לעבר אוטובוס במרחב צומת ה T נגרם נזק 3 פצועים קל pic.twitter.com/alQrMgBFvH — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 21, 2024

In addition, a terrorist was caught trying to sneak into Susia in the Hebron region on Friday morning. He was found armed with a knife and scissors.

Content from JNS was used in this report.