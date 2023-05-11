Photo Credit: Abed Khatib/Flash90

Hamas assisted the Islamic Jihad, letting it use its rocket launch pits, according to Army Radio, citing security sources.

This support was provided after the launch pits of the Jihad were destroyed by Israeli warplanes.

However, Israel’s security apparatus on Thursday morning insists Hamas is not involved in shooting at Israel and did not launch rockets. That’s how committed they are to avoiding a full-out confrontation with Hamas.

Sderot Deputy Mayor Elad Kalimi told Army Radio Thursday morning: “We hope that the IDF will continue with its attacks and destroy everything that can be destroyed on the other side. When we are determined and strong, they are a little more afraid, that’s how the equation should be all the time.”

The terror organizations, most notably the Islamic Jihad, told Egyptian ceasefire brokers they demand an Israeli commitment to end the policy of targeted assassinations before they agree to a ceasefire. Israel did not agree to the demand.

The Jihad witnesses Israel’s attacks on the homes of senior members of the organization and realizes that as time goes by, they would continue to lose assets and senior commanders.

Following Thursday morning’s elimination of the commander of the rocket force of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Ali Abu Ghali, the group said in response: “The Israeli assassinations will not pass quietly without a response, all the options on the table of the resistance fighters.”

As long as there are resistance fighters left.