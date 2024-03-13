Photo Credit: Regavim

A report was received at 0:16 AM on MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem Region about two casualties of a stabbing terror attack near the Tunnels Checkpoint on Rt. 60 exiting Jerusalem. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating two casualties with stab wounds in mild to moderate condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital, a male, 25, and a female, 19.

The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces.

A joyous Ramadan to all our readers.