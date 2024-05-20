Photo Credit: لیبرال آرتیست Twitter screenshot
His last lunch.

Iranians around the world are celebrating the death of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Following the official confirmation of Raisi’s death, Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), stated: “This represents a monumental and irreparable strategic blow to the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime, notorious for its executions and massacres. It will trigger a series of repercussions and crises within theocratic tyranny, which will spur rebellious youths into action, she said.”

One immediate repercussion was the giddy celebrations of Iranians who took to the streets to express through fireworks and other means of merriment their delight with the passing of one of the most horrible individuals in their country’s history.

Maryam Rajavi added:  The curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners.”

Rajavi said she was honoring the tens of thousands of resistance fighters who were massacred by Raisi and the mullahs’ regime, and stressed that the pursuit of justice will persist until the regime’s overthrow.

“The destiny of all those who have executed and continue to execute Iran’s sons and daughters serves as a lesson to be learned,” she said.

