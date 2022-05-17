Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Some days are filled with blood and carnage, and some are filled with golden deeds that repair the world – Tikkun Olam.

This past weekend, a man who lives in the Bronx lost his wallet in Brooklyn – but got it back, still filled with his cash, thanks to a family of Hasidic Jews.

Advertisement



An unnamed Hasidic family found the wallet last Thursday during a visit to Governors Island with the children. They wanted to return the wallet, which contained $1,400 but had no idea who the owner was.

Staffers in the office New York State Assembly Member Simcha Eisenstein, who represents parts of Midwood and Boro Park in Brooklyn received the call from the family, asking for help in tracking down the owner.

“We New Yorkers look out for each other,” Eichenstein said in a brief statement. “No matter our background, race, or religion, we are all united!” he said.

“I’m very appreciative … and thankful for the people who found my wallet,” said Christopher Collins, owner of the wallet.

“I am thankful to find out that there are people out here who care enough, who are human beings and gave me back my wallet with all my things in it,” said the owner. “I appreciate the gesture so much.”

Eichenstein, who is also Hasidic, said he felt it important to raise awareness of the story because Hasidic Jews are sometimes viewed as “different, because of the way we dress.”

He noted that although two parties in the matter had never met before, and probably will never meet again, “When we get past all that, we start to realize that this is how we’re supposed to treat each other.”