Photo Credit: Artscroll Shaar Press

Title: Best of Kosher -Iconic and New Recipes from your Favorite Cookbook Authors

Artscroll Shaar Press

Advertisement





It was 2002 when ArtScroll published its first kosher cookbook – Susie Fishbein’s Kosher by Design. Since that time, the floodgates of deliciousness have opened, with quite a few talented individuals following in Fishbein’s footsteps. Over the past two decades, kosher cookbooks have become quite the thing, and I am sure that I am not the only one who has accumulated so many volumes that I couldn’t possibly squeeze another cookbook onto my bookshelf.

But the truth is that we all have our favorites from every book, the recipes that we keep making again and again. That concept resonated with the powers that be at ArtScroll, whose latest culinary release is a collection of greatest hits – not of music – but of kosher recipes. Titled Best of Kosher, it features 84 popular recipes reprinted from cookbooks by Chanie Apfelbaum, Between Carpools, Miriam Pascal Cohen, Victoria Dwek, Susie Fishbein, Rivky Kleiman, Sina Mizrahi, Renee Muller, Naomi Nachman, Daniella Silver, Daniella Renov, Leah Schapira and Rorie Weisberg. 45 new recipes contributed by the aforementioned authors make Best of Kosher even more appealing, and up close and personal interviews with the recipe developers are another great addition, giving readers a small glimpse into the lives of the biggest names in the kosher cooking world.

There is something for everyone on the pages of Best of Kosher, with recipes ranging from simple to intricate and from healthy to decadent and everything in between. For people like me, who already have quite the cookbook collection, Best of Kosher is a great resource, saving me endless minutes of thumbing through book after book in search of a favorite recipe. And for those who have yet to amass a shelf of cookbooks, Best of Kosher is almost like having 30 cookbooks condensed into one, putting everything you need at your fingertips, in one gorgeous 315-page volume.

From Susie Fishbein’s Hot Pretzel Challah, a recipe that is as timely now as it was when it first appeared in 2003 to Chantzy’s Cowboy Steak, an all-new recipe from the folks at Between Carpools featuring one of those mega-hunks of meat that are turning up everywhere, Best of Kosher really lives up to its name. Get ready to turn out some much-loved favorites and to add some creative additions to your repertoire – with the crème de la crème of the kosher cooking world behind you, you know you just can’t go wrong.