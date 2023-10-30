Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The IDF continued overnight Monday to expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF fighters killed dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tried to attack the forces inside Gaza.

במהלך הלילה, לוחמי צה”ל בשטח הרצועה זיהו מחבלים חמושים ועמדה לשיגור נ”ט במרחב אוניברסיטת “עזהאר” ברצועה והכווינו מטוס קרב שתקף אותם. בנוסף, ביממה האחרונה נתקפו כ-600 מטרות ביניהן מחסני אמצעי לחימה, מקומות מסתור וכינוס של פעילי חמאס ועמדות נ”ט. pic.twitter.com/k1ytfDH5Bq — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 30, 2023

Advertisement





During one of these clashes, an aircraft was directed by the fighters on the ground to attack a Hamas gathering center with more than 20 terrorists inside.

During the night, IDF fighters in the Gaza Strip identified armed terrorists who were about to launch an anti-tank missile from the campus of Azhar University. The fighters called in a fighter jet that took care of the entire venture.

What is it about Hamas and institutions of higher education? (See: Cornell Hillel Under Heavy Guard Following Virulent Islamist Threats).

תמונות נוספות מהרחבת הפעילות הקרקעית של כוחות צה”ל ברצועת עזה: https://t.co/g5S2ewHygS pic.twitter.com/jA6WJOYzNK — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 30, 2023

In addition, some 600 targets were attacked from the air over the past 24 hours, including weapons warehouses, hiding places, gatherings of Hamas operatives, and anti-tank positions.