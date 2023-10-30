Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
IDF heavy machinery removing ruins of bombed Hamas structures in Gaza, October 29, 2023.

The IDF continued overnight Monday to expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF fighters killed dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tried to attack the forces inside Gaza.

During one of these clashes, an aircraft was directed by the fighters on the ground to attack a Hamas gathering center with more than 20 terrorists inside.

During the night, IDF fighters in the Gaza Strip identified armed terrorists who were about to launch an anti-tank missile from the campus of Azhar University. The fighters called in a fighter jet that took care of the entire venture.

What is it about Hamas and institutions of higher education? (See: Cornell Hillel Under Heavy Guard Following Virulent Islamist Threats).

In addition, some 600 targets were attacked from the air over the past 24 hours, including weapons warehouses, hiding places, gatherings of Hamas operatives, and anti-tank positions.

