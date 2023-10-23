Photo Credit: TPS

Citizens from at least 41 countries were murdered or taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, according to the latest statistics released by the Israeli government.

At least 235 foreign nationals have died and 74 remain missing, Israel stated on Saturday.

More than 200 hostages were also taken back to Gaza.

Many of the foreign nationals were attending a music festival on Kibbutz Re’im. At least 260 people were killed at the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival adjacent to the Strip.

Other foreigners were agricultural workers and students.

Thirty-two American citizens were confirmed dead in the attack and 11 remain unaccounted for.

“This is our darkest hour. We have to defeat this barbarism. This is a battle between the forces of civilization and … monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, burned innocent people, babies, grandmothers,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting Israel, on Saturday evening.

Nations with the highest number of murdered, captive or missing nationals are the US, Russia, Ukraine, France, Argentina, Britain, Thailand and Germany.

Hamas has released two hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, on Friday for what the terror organization referred to as “humanitarian reasons.” Both are American citizens.

The Hamas attack killed 1,400 people dead and injured at least 4,800 more.