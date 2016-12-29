A Soldier’s Mother: Kerry on Israel







U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Ramallah. Nov. 24, 2015.

Photo Credit: Flash 90



The problem with listening to John Kerry is that within minutes you start to get a headache – and that’s the best I can say.

As an Israeli, I was prepared to listen to him lie – and that his what he did.

I was prepared, or I thought I was, to listen to him dismiss my land, my nation, my country. His attempts to explain the latest back-stabbing actions of the Obama administration, I found myself, at first, deeply annoyed by his endless attempts to reframe the world according to John Kerry. Everything was, for this pompous ass, about him. Hundreds of innocents murdered by Islamic terrorists are easily dismissed; orphans who will forever mourn their parents, brides who never got to walk down the aisle with their fathers – all because men like John Kerry have taken the easy road for generations.

Not one single US president has had the guts to threaten the Arabs with a simple ultimatum. Stop the violence, or we will stop you. Instead, they placate the Arabs and demand more from the Israeli side. We are to understand. Understand what?

Well, explains Kerry – we need to compensate the Arabs who have suffered? WHY have they suffered? Because THEY chose war. THEY rejected the Palestinian state they were offered in 1947. In greed, they lost. Again. And again. And again. They attacked us and WE are to compensate them? No mention of the 800,000 Jews expelled from Arab lands, their possessions stolen from them. No mention of the compensation do to thousands of terror victims whose lives were irrevocably changed because men like John Kerry were too self-absorbed to realize they were pressuring the side that actually agreed to make peace.

Without doubt, the best example of John Kerry’s knowledge of the Israel-Palestinian conflict came towards the end of his self-serving, rambling and disconnected speech. He spoke of significant milestones. The first, explained John Kerry, occurred exactly 120 years ago when the 1st Zionist Congress convened. Kerry said their goal was to create a state in the historic home of the Jewish people, “where ties went back centuries.”

Centuries?

The Jewish connection to the land of Israel dates back over 3,000 years. To attempt to rewrite that as mere “centuries” epitomizes the failure of John Kerry and Barack Obama. The reason that John Kerry failed to MAKE peace was because it was never his to make.

Defeated before he even began, he might still have discovered a way to leave a lasting impression. Sadly, his ego got in the way.

Almost three years ago, I wrote this article – Greater Men Have Tried. It is as true today, as it was when it was written. John Kerry failed. There is no peace.

And Israel is not to blame. All these wonderful ideas that he thinks he came up with – Israel has tried. We have offered unilateral moves, we have offered land. We have paid for peace with our lives and with our blood and with our fathers and mothers. We have paid for it with our children.

I have had three sons stand on the borders of Israel, protecting, guarding, risking their lives. In two weeks, Davidi goes back after a wonderful few weeks break. No one has tried harder, fought harder for peace than Israel.

I watched Kerry repeat himself – he needs a new speech writer. I listened to him ramble and lie. Israel has not had a friend in the White House for eight years. Quietly in the last few weeks I have listened to Donald Trump. I long for January 20th and only wonder what more damage John Kerry and Barack and Obama will do before they finally leave.

About the Author: Paula R. Stern is CEO of WritePoint Ltd., a leading technical writing company in Israel. Her personal blog, A Soldier's Mother, has been running since 2007. She lives in Maale Adumim with her husband and children, a dog, too many birds, and a desire to write.

The author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: