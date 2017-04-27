Photo Credit: wikipedia

I cannot even begin to tell you how disgusted I am at the cowardice and stupidity of the Jewish left.

This feeling is greatly exacerbated by the fact that I come from that very movement.

Advertisement

The children and grandchildren of communist and socialist Jewish Hellraisers – willing to face billy-clubs in the streets of New York throughout the first two-thirds of the twentieth-century – are absolutely terrified that patriarchal, Islamic Supremacists will call them bad names on their laptops.

It’s pathetic. And they are also terrified of – and therefore deferential toward – Black Lives Matter, which is basically the current iteration of the Panthers. The truth is that the diaspora Jewish Left is “chickensh*t”… as Obama people might put it. From the soft luxury of the American upper-middle-class they spit contempt at Jews who are tired of kissing anti-Zionist ass. The Jewish left is filled with privileged cowards terrified of what the advance of progressive-left anti-Zionism means to their Social Network. If you want to see a true split within the diaspora Jewish community, keep insisting that Jews bow our heads before our enemies.