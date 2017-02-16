AlephBeta: Yitro: The Marriage of God and Israel







Parshat Yitro

Photo Credit: courtesy



Parshat Yitro contains the most important piece in the narrative of the Jewish people, the giving of the Torah on Mt. Sinai, when the nation and God are ‘married.’ Curiously, before that story, we have two short stories about Yitro, Moses’s father-in-law, first when he throws a feast to celebrate the salvation, and then when he advises Moses to set up a court system. How do these stories relate to both Moses’s first meeting with Yitro and the marriage between the people and God?

This video is from Rabbi David Fohrman.

For more on Vitro, see https://goo.gl/6xAHu0

Rabbi David Fohrman

About the Author: Rabbi David Fohrman is the dean of Aleph Beta Academy. He has taught at Johns Hopkins University, and was a lead writer and editor for ArtScroll's Talmud translation project. Aleph Beta creates videos to help people experience Torah in way that is relevant and meaningful to them. for more videos, visit: alephbeta.org.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: