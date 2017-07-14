Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Homemade Floam!

If you’re unfamiliar with Floam, consider it slime’s distant cousin. It has the stretchy quality of slime, the moldable properties of playdough and an interesting bumpy texture that is very addictive! Store bought Floam can get pricey in larger quantities; luckily it’s actually very simple to make and could be done cheaply with a few household ingredients. This project should be done under adult supervision, as Borax is toxic.

Supplies:

Packing styrofoam (or styrofoam cups)

2 tsp Borax

2 oz school glue

Food coloring

½ cup + ¼ cup warm water

Ziplock bags

Mixing bowls and measuring spoons

Directions (repeat sequence for multiple colors):

Snap the styrofoam into pieces and pulse in the food processor until broken down to little balls. This step could be quite messy, but adding a small amount of water (about a tablespoon) into the blender should keep the styrofoam from developing too much static.

Place approximately 4 adult handfuls of blended styrofoam into a ziplock bag and set aside. Err on the side of caution; you could always add more later.

Mix 2 oz of school glue with ½ cup water. Add desired coloring and mix until incorporated. Pour mixture into prepared styrofoam bag, and squeeze until all the balls are submerged.

In a separate bowl, mix 2 teaspoons of borax with ¼ cup water and stir until dissolved.

Starting with half the liquid, pour into the foam/glue mixture and knead the bag until incorporated. Test to see if the texture is to your liking, adding additional borax liquid or foam balls as desired.

For an easy clean up: prepare more slime (diluted borax + glue & water) and use the sticky substance to collect rogue styrofoam particles.

Nature Scavenger Hunt:

Long summer days are an ideal time for leisurely nature walks and scientific discovery. Even in the city you don’t need to venture far to find grassy paths, botanical gardens and public parks. There is no greater way to appreciate the beauty and complexity of our surroundings than by getting knee deep in natural exploration.

Supplies:

Your feet

Your eyes

Your mind

This scavenger hunt

Cut out the scavenger hunt to take along on your nature stroll. You can attach it to a paper bag to collect samples and specimens to bring back to your “lab.”

Another cool way to collect artifacts from your trip is by creating a nature bracelet using duct tape. Wrap a piece of tape around your wrist, sticky side facing out. Collect natural elements to create colorful patterns and vibrant designs.