Photo Credit: Joshua Wander for IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

On today’s show David will be speaking with Joshua Wander from the city of Jerusalem . Josh lives in the largest Jewish neighborhood in the so-called East Jerusalem. Maaleh HaZeitim has about 120 families.

Josh is directly involved in security and tours of the ancient cemetery and the modern Jewish community in this area.

Today we will be speaking with Josh about the very special events that are taking place in the city of Jerusalem in celebration of the holiday of Sukkot. The re-enactment of the ceremonies of the Temple and the celebrations of the renewed residence of Jewish people in the neighborhood of Kfar HaTemanim.

Photo Credit: Joshua Wander

A Hebrew in the Heartland 10Oct2017 – PODCAST