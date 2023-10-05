Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation
Thousands of Jewish men with lulav and etrog at the Western Wall on Sukkot

An Arab in the Old City of Jerusalem spat on Religious Zionism Knesset member Simcha Rothman on Wednesday as he was walking with other Jews returning from Sukkot prayers at the Western Wall.

The incident became apparent when Rothman and others felt the spittle hit the top of his head from above, and it wasn’t rain.

Five Jews, including a minor, were arrested, and charged with assault earlier this week for spitting at Christian pilgrims in the ancient city.

“We will not tolerate expressions of hatred towards anyone, whether Jews, Muslims or Christians, in the Old City and anywhere else in Jerusalem,” Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman said in a statement following the arrests.

It remains to be seen whether the Arab spitter will be arrested, as were Jews for the same crime.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

