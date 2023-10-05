Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

An Arab in the Old City of Jerusalem spat on Religious Zionism Knesset member Simcha Rothman on Wednesday as he was walking with other Jews returning from Sukkot prayers at the Western Wall.

מעניין אם יעצרו אותם?!? אנרכיסטים חסרי חיים!!! יריקות על ח”כ שמחה רוטמן בעיר העתיקה בירושלים pic.twitter.com/UIGCAkadZK — miri barbi 64,000????????? (@MiriBarbi) October 4, 2023

Advertisement





The incident became apparent when Rothman and others felt the spittle hit the top of his head from above, and it wasn’t rain.

Five Jews, including a minor, were arrested, and charged with assault earlier this week for spitting at Christian pilgrims in the ancient city.

“We will not tolerate expressions of hatred towards anyone, whether Jews, Muslims or Christians, in the Old City and anywhere else in Jerusalem,” Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman said in a statement following the arrests.

It remains to be seen whether the Arab spitter will be arrested, as were Jews for the same crime.