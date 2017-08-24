Photo Credit: pixabay

How to catch a murderer. … And how you can help.

Tamar speaks with Arnold Roth, the father of Malki, a 15 year old girl who was murdered by Arab terrorists. One of the murderers of the attack is loose, and you can help put her back behind bars. Contact Arnold, he wants to receive your emails to add to his news letter at: ThisOngoingWar@gmail.com

His blog: thisongoingwar.blogspot.co.il/

and check out their website: kerenmalki.org/

Plus, Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net talks about some of the news from this last week. And last, Tamar gets responses from her show she did about Ghosts and do they exist according to Judaism?

A few listeners wrote in with their personal stories where they believe they had an encounter with the spiritual realm! Listen in!