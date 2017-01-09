web analytics
January 9, 2017 / 11 Tevet, 5777
Four Soldiers Murdered – Let the IDF Fight Back

Photo Credit: Screenshot


Only four days after Sergeant Azaria’s conviction IDF soldiers hesitate shooting terrorist. Someone is tying their hands behind their back.

David Israel

