Photo Credit: Lisa Khoury / YouTube

Lisa Khoury, an American of Lebanese descent, went to Lebanon to report on the Syrian refugee crisis and its impact on Lebanon, as well as showing the beauty of Lebanon that doesn’t always make the news.

In the first video below, Lisa shows how much the Lebanese in one particular village hate the Syrian refugees and want them to leave.

In this next video, Lisa goes to a refugee camp, speaks with Syrian refugees and finds out why they don’t want to leave Lebanon.

You can find Lisa’s channel here on YouTube.