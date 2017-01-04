Defense Minister Urges Acceptance of Guilty Verdict, Lawmakers Call on President Rivlin to Pardon IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria

DM Liberman says it's important to accept the verdict handed down in the Azaria case, even as lawmakers say the soldier should be pardoned for killing an injured terrorist.



IDF Sgt Elor Azaria seen during military court proceedings in Jaffa, October 26, 2016

Photo Credit: Flash 90



Within minutes after IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria was pronounced guilty of manslaughter in the death of an injured terrorist who had stabbed a fellow soldier, lawmakers were calling on the public to accept the verdict, but also urged President Reuven Rivlin to grant a presidential pardon.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told reporters after the verdict was announced, “This is a difficult ruling.”

But he said, “We have to accept the court’s ruling on Azaria even if we don’t like it.” Sgt. Azaria is the first Israeli soldier in 12 years to be convicted for actions on duty.

Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi party chairman called for an immediate pardon for the soldier, as did Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, chairman of the Shas party.

Likud MK Oren Hazan also called for amnesty for Sgt. Azaria, as did Zionist Union MK Shelly Yachimovich, the only lawmaker from the opposition ranks to do so thus far.

In a statement to media, Yachimovich said the court acted professionally and bravely in its conviction of the soldier, but added the guilty verdict would deeply divide the nation.

“Azaria’s narrow shoulders will not be able to withstand the weight of that divide,” she said.

For that reason, she said, President Rivlin should consider exercising his privilege to issue a pardon.

“Immediate clemency for Elor Azaria,” Bennet wrote on his Facebook page.

“We need to say the truth. The trial was corrupted from the outset. The harsh comments by political leaders even before the opening of the army’s investigation, the removal of the soldier, himself from the investigation process, the critical media coverage surrounding the case caused Elor irreparable harm.

“I expect Defense Minister Yvette (Avigdor) Liberman to keep his many promises and secure an immediate pardon for Elor Azaria, so that he does not have to spend a single day in prison.”

Likud Culture Minister Miri Regev also called for a presidential pardon, saying that she too would seek a discussion with President Rivlin to raise the issue on behalf of Elor Azaria.

The soldier has been living on his army base under an “open arrest” arrangement.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: