Israeli Research Produces New Hope for Breast Cancer Patients

Israeli scientists have identified a promising new combination therapy for a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer.



Photo Credit: jnprice73 / pixabay



Weizmann Institute scientists have identified a promising new combination therapy for a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer, according to a recent report in the Cancer Research journal on the findings of their research.

Triple negative breast cancer is harder to treat than other types of breast cancer because it lacks three receptors that usually serve as targets for the anti-cancer drugs. As a result, treatment options are limited, and standard chemotherapy is often ineffective.

The potential dual-acting therapeutic strategy identified by Prof. Sima Lev and the research team not only inhibits tumor growth and survival, but also avoids the problem of drug-induced resistance.

In their study, Prof. Lev, postdoctoral fellows Drs. Nandini Verma and Anna-Katharina Müller of the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Molecular Cell Biology Department and colleagues identified a subset of triple negative breast cancer patients whose tissue samples expressed higher levels of two particular molecules: EGFR and PYK2.

EGFR – a cell-surface receptor – has been implicated in a number of cancers when it is over expressed due to mutations. PYK2 – a robust molecule previously discovered by Lev – plays a key role in breast cancer metastasis.

The scientists found that, in animal models, inhibiting either of these molecules alone led to a slight tumor reduction, but inhibiting them both together resulted in a more potent therapeutic effect, leading to a significant decrease in tumor size.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: