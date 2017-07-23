Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

A Muslim Arab was killed Saturday in clashes with security forces in al-Azariya, an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem, bringing the total number of Arab deaths in riots over the weekend to four.

Arab sources said he was shot by Israeli forces, but an IDF spokesman said he had attempted to throw an improvised explosive device, which blew up and killed him.

The Arab man was named as 24-year-old Yousif Kashur.

The incident followed the murder of an Israeli man and two of his adult children were murdered by a Muslim-Arab terrorist in the town of Neve Tzuf (Halamish) Friday night following an afternoon of fierce clashes between security forces and Arab protesters near the Temple Mount and around Jerusalem.

In addition, hundreds of Arabs were wounded as thousands people continued to violently protest the installation of security measures at the Temple Mount following the murder of two Israeli policemen on July 14.

Rioting was reported across east Jerusalem and in Hebron, a man was arrested with a razor blade on his person near the Tomb of the Patriarchs. An IDF officer was wounded after being hit by a rock in Kfar Kadum in Samaria.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) reacted to the riots Friday saying he would all freeze contacts with the Israeli “occupation state” until Israel commits to “canceling all the measures against our Palestinian people in general and Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque in particular.”