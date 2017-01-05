Police Sappers Called to Haganah Museum in Tel Aviv

History came alive in Tel Aviv this week when sappers were called to the Haganah Museum to remove a live grenade that was unexpectedly discovered in a closet.



Tourists were surprised to learn that a live spray grenade was found Thursday morning in a museum in Tel Aviv. The grenade was discovered in a closet at the Haganah Museum on Rothschild Street.

The museum itself is located in the house of Eliyahu Golomb, founder of the Haganah and its uncrowned military commander, according to its website. The house, built in 1923, was the secret headquarters of the Haganah, which eventually became the Israel Defense Forces of the modern-day State of Israel.

It was an grenade from the British Mandate period, apparently produced by fighters in an underground lab in the pre-state years.

The museum called the police bomb squad, and sappers came to take the grenade to another location where they could defuse it safely.

