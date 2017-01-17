Terror Attack Stopped at Crossing Near Tulkarem

Armed terrorist shot and killed during attempt to murder an IDF soldier in Samaria.



Knife used by Arab terrorist. (archive)

Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit



An armed Arab terrorist was stopped in his tracks Tuesday afternoon while trying to stab Israeli soldiers at a crossing near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Tulkarem in Samaria.

The terrorist, armed with a knife, attempted to stab an IDF soldier stationed at the checkpoint.

A short while ago, an assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab an IDF soldier near Tulkarem. No injuries reported. Attacker shot.— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) January 17, 2017

No injuries were reported, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, except those suffered by the terrorist.

“Responding to the imminent threat, forces fired towards the attacker, resulting in his death,” the IDF reported.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

