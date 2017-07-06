Photo Credit: Al Jazeera English via Wikimedia

Only 43% of the residents of the Gaza Strip feel personally safe and secure, compared with 53% in the Palestinian Authority. Believe it or not, though, these grim figures mark an improvement: three months ago, 38% of Gazans felt secure and in the PA only 50% did. Still, were they given the chance, 47% of the residents of the Gaza Strip would emigrate, compared with 23% in the PA.

The poll was conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 29 and July 1, 2017. Face-to-face interviews were conducted with a random sample of 1,200 adults in 120 residential locations with an error rate of 3%.

The poll found that the vast majority of respondents believe that the Arab world has moved away from the issue of Palestine and has become an ally with Israel against Iran. The poll also found that two-thirds of the Palestinian public stand with Qatar, condemning the measures taken against it by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.

The most serious problem confronting Palestinian society today is the spread of corruption in public institutions in the eyes of 28% of the public, according to the new poll; 24% believe it is poverty and unemployment; 22% say it is the continuation of occupation and settlement activities; 20% say it is the siege of the Gaza Strip and the closure of its crossings; and 4% say it is the absence of national unity.

In other words, 42% blame Israel, 58% turn the blame inward.

An overwhelming majority of 84% are opposed to the measure taken by the PA to stop covering the Israeli-supplied electricity to the Gaza Strip; only 10% support that measure. Opposition to the measure stands at 87% in the PA and 80% in the Gaza Strip.

Similarly, an overwhelming majority of 88% are opposed to the step taken by the PA, reducing salary payments to its employees in the Gaza Strip; only 8% support the step. 40% believe that the step has been taken by the PA in order to impose economic pressure on the Gazans to force them to reject Hamas’ rule; 37% believe the PA aimed at punishing Hamas in order to force it to accept its conditions for reconciliation; and 16% believe that the PA has taken the step due to the difficult financial conditions it faces.

91% are opposed to the suspension of PA payments to Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails; only 7% support such measure.

46% believe that the PA will not stop making those payments to Palestinian security prisoners while 44% believe it will stop making them.

The level of satisfaction with the performance of Chairman Abbas stands at 34% and dissatisfaction at 61%. The level of satisfaction with Abbas stands at 39% in the PA and 24% in the Gaza Strip. Three months ago, satisfaction with Abbas stood at 36% (41% in the PA and 29% in the Gaza Strip).

62% of respondents want Chairman Abbas to resign, while 31% want him to remain in office. Three months ago, 64% said they want Abbas to resign. Demand for Abbas’ resignation stands at 55% in the PA and 75% in the Gaza Strip. Three months ago demand for Abbas resignation stood at 61% in the PA and 70% in the Gaza Strip.

If Chairman Abbas does not nominate himself in a new election, 35% prefer to see Marwan Barghouti replacing him, while 19% prefer Ismail Haniyeh; Mohammad Dahlan 7%; Khalid Mishal and Rami al Hamdallah (5% each), and Salam Fayyad and Mustapha Barghouti (3% each); and Saeb Erekat at 1%.

What about the peace process?

In the absence of peace negotiations, 74% support joining more international organizations; 54% support non-violent popular resistance; 39% support a return to an armed intifada; and 44% support the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority.

Three months ago, support for a return to an armed intifada stood at 51%.

After the visit of US president Trump, 51% believe that Palestinian-Israeli relation will continue to deteriorate; 13% think it will improve; and 33% think it will remain unchanged.

Similarly, 50% think Palestinian-American relation will continue to deteriorate, 11% think it will improve and 34% think it will remain unchanged.

43% believe that the election of Ismail Haniyeh and Yahiya Sinwar to Hamas’ leadership roles will lead to escalation in Hamas-Israel relations; 15% think it will lead to greater calm in the relation; and 30% think it will have no impact on Hamas-Israel relation.