Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

Three separate branches of Israeli security forces joined forces on Thursday evening to stop a terrorist cell from carrying out a major attack.

Five Arab terrorists were intercepted and arrested by special forces from the “Yamam” police unit, together with IDF soldiers and intelligence agents from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) as they were on their way to carry out the attack.

The cell, described by Israel’s Channel 10 television news as “a ticking time bomb,” was picked up near Al-Eizariya, an Arab village east of Jerusalem, according to a statement by Israel Police.

All five of the suspects are residents of the Hebron area. They are accused of involvement in terrorist activities, and have been transferred to security personnel for further investigation and interrogation.