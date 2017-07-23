Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO

President Reuven Rivlin reached out Saturday night to the relatives of the Solomon family, after a 19-year-old Arab terrorist broke into their home in Halamish, stabbing to death Yosef Solomon, 70 and two of his children – Chaya, 46 and Elad, 36 — and gravely wounding his wife Tova, who remains hospitalized in serious condition post-surgery.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved family in Halamish, and to all the community there, after the incomprehensible loss they have endured,” said Rivlin in his statement.

Advertisement

“The IDF and all the security forces are working for our safety at every moment. We will fight terrorism mercilessly and without compromise.

“One who does not denounce terror is a partner to it, and has a hand in the deterioration of the whole region into a needless, bloody war.”