Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Mission to the UN

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has begun his term as Vice President of the UN General Assembly, with the opening of its 72nd regular session.

Danon will preside for the first time over a session of the UN General Assembly session when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UNGA next Tuesday (September 19).

The Israeli ambassador was elected to the position as a representative of the Western European and Others (WEOG) regional group.

In addition to presiding over GA meetings, Danon will take part in setting the Assembly’s agenda, as well as oversee rules and decorum during sessions.

“I am proud to represent Israel in this important role that reinforces our position as an equal partner at the UN,” Danon said.

“We have proven once again that there is no role we cannot fulfill in the world’s most important international organization,” he added.