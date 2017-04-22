Photo Credit: Meme

Dr. Suhail al-Hindi, chairman of the UNRWA staff union in the Gaza Strip and principal of UNRWA’s “Palestine Boys’ Elementary School”, resigned from UNRWA after apparently solid allegations emerged that he was elected to a Hamas political leadership position, according to a report in the Republic.

On February 26, UNRWA decided to suspend al-Hindi until an investigation into the allegations was completed.

UNRWA wouldn’t confirm if al-Hinidi quit or was fired.

This wasn’t a new allegation, or even his first suspension from UNRWA due to his Hamas connections and activities.

In 2011, al-Hindi was suspended from his UNRWA teaching job after meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

He was reinstated a few months later, apparently due to Hamas pressure.