Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
Israelis injured when rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel hit the northern city of Metula. The wounded were brought to the Ziv hospital in Tzfat, October 17, 2023.

Two Israelis were killed Monday when a Hezbollah explosive suicide drone struck the northern Israeli town of Metula.

The drone scored a direct hit on an apartment building in the city. A second drone also landed in Metula but caused no damage.

Earlier in the day, “IDF fighter jets struck approximately 15 military structures and terror infrastructure located in a military compound belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the area of Al-Lwaiza in southern Lebanon,” the IDF noted.

Hezbollah accepted responsibility for the drone attack on Metula, which also caused damage to property in the city.

The terror group also fired rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) toward the Golan Heights.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

