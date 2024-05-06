Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Two Israelis were killed Monday when a Hezbollah explosive suicide drone struck the northern Israeli town of Metula.

The drone scored a direct hit on an apartment building in the city. A second drone also landed in Metula but caused no damage.

Earlier in the day, “IDF fighter jets struck approximately 15 military structures and terror infrastructure located in a military compound belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the area of Al-Lwaiza in southern Lebanon,” the IDF noted.

Hezbollah accepted responsibility for the drone attack on Metula, which also caused damage to property in the city.

The terror group also fired rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) toward the Golan Heights.