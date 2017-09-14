Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

Egypt has presented a somewhat lopsided framework for prisoner exchange talks with Hamas, according to a report in Haaretz, as reported by Al-Quds.

In the Egyptian proposal, to start off with, Israel would transfer to Hamas 39 bodies of dead Hamas terrorists.

In exchange, Hamas will provide information on the status of two killed IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies were stolen by Hamas, and two civilians who disappeared into Gaza and are presumed to be held by Hamas.

Following that, Israel would then release the 54 recidivist terrorists that were recaptured after they were released in the Shalit deal and subsequently returned to terrorism.

In exchange for the release of those terrorists, Hamas would agree to enter indirect negotiations with Egypt acting as the intermediary.

Hamas has not responded to the Egyptian proposal.

Israel made their own offers.

Israel would release dozens of Gazans who crossed over into Israel, and in exchange Hamas would release the Israeli civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham Abu-Sayid.

Another Israeli offer is that Israel would exchange the bodies of 19 Hamas terrorists in exchange for the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

Hamas turned down both Israeli offers.