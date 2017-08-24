Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

(Communicated by the Prime Minister’s Media Adviser)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and with an American delegation which includes Envoy Jason Greenblatt, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: I’m very pleased to see you again, Jared, with your delegation. We have a lot of things to talk about: how to advance peace, stability and security in our region – prosperity too. And I think all of them are within our reach. So I’m happy to see you and the effort that you’re leading on behalf of the President, with Jason and members of your team. I think this is a sign of the great alliance between us and the great goals that guide us.

Jered Kushner: That’s true. Well, we’re very appreciative of your team and all the efforts that they’ve made. The President is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in this area, and we really appreciate the commitment of the Prime Minister and his team to engaging very thoughtfully and respectfully in the way that the President has asked them to do so.

So we, the relationship between Israel and America is stronger than ever and we really thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his leadership and his partnership.