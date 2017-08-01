Amazing is the only word for this. A virtual Street View of the Temple in Jerusalem has been uploaded to Google Maps, and you can explore the entire Jewish Temple and the Temple Mount.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article
Jewish Press News Briefs
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...