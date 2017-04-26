Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon, GPO

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Israel in the last week of May, according to multiple sources.

Both the White House and the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to confirm or deny the report to Bloomberg News.

However, an American delegation is expected to arrive soon in Israel to work out plans for the president’s first visit to the Jewish State since his election to office, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 2 news.

An exact date has not yet been finalized, however.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is slated to meet with President Trump in Washington DC for talks at the White House on May 3.

The president is also scheduled to visit Europe at around the same time for the G20 summit.