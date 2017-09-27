Photo Credit: U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

The US embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem both issued a joint statement condemning the shooting attack on Har Adar Tuesday, where two civilian security guards and a Border Guard soldier were murdered. This is the first time in many years that the two American missions in Israel have published a joint statement, indicating a sharp turnaround in policy.

In the past, the consulate in Jerusalem was run independently and was completely detached from the embassy in Tel Aviv, and maintained a sympathetic approach to the Palestinian Authority.

The joint statement said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s horrific attack in Har Adar.‎ We also condemn statements glorifying terrorism and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims who were killed and we hope for a quick and full recovery of the injured.”

The separation between the consulate and the embassy used to provoke serious disagreements between the teams at the two missions, including between former US ambassador Dan Shapiro and the consul in Jerusalem. Tuesday’s joint statement, condemning only the Arab side and not criticizing Israel, shows that under Ambassador David Friedman the consulate is subordinated to the embassy, and forced to abide by the latter’s more pro-Israel stance.

It should be noted that the State Dept. press briefing that began at 3:00 PM local time in Washington DC on Tuesday did not mention the attack, nor was a press release issued states-side.