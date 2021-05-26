The only person so far arrested for that horrific assault of Joseph Borgen is Waseem Awawdeh.

Here’s the aftermath of the attack.

When Awawdeh posted bail, he was lauded as a hero by his fellow Jew-haters.

How did Awawdeh post bail?

Because a group of well-known pro-Palestinian organizations put together a fundraiser to support an antisemite.

A brand new organization called The Palestine Freedom Fund was created specifically for this fundraiser and it is managed by an alliance including Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition – NY; American Muslims for Palestine – NJ; Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; and Within Our Lifetime – United for Palestine.

Their site says,

The Palestine Freedom Fund works to support bail and legal expenses for Palestinian organizers, activists for Palestine and community members targeted for persecution. As a first initiative, we are fundraising for bail/legal support funds for Palestinian youth arrested at New York City demonstrations for Palestine on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Awawdeh said after posting bail that he does not regret attacking a defenseless Jew and would happily do it again.

The Israel haters like Peter Beinart pretend that these sorts of incidents are not representative of the “pro-Palestinian” movement.

They know this is a lie. They are quite familiar with Samidoun and Al Awda and what their goals are.