Collin Binkley and Moriah Balingit of the Associated Press(AP) feel that Claudine Gay was pushed out from her Harvard presidency because of pressure from conservatives. That’s right! Nothing about plagiarism, nothing about her tepid response to student protests and intimidation supporting the massacre of Israelis. And don’t forget her refusal to say calls for genocide against the Jews would only violate Harvard’s rules depending on their “context.” A statement like that needs context.

But now we know Claudine Gay was forced out by conservatives. Oh my, “who’d” have thought it.

The two AP reporters are the types of liberals who would write new parents explaining that when their baby soils their diaper, that s**t was caused by conservatives. And when they get into kindergarten, coloring outside the lines is a conservative ideal. Even when they get into high school and steal someone else’s words without giving credit, it is forced by conservatives. Actually, that one is just learning from Ms. Gay

According to the fired Harvard president (do you really believe she resigned?), her resignation was due to hatred; she was the victim. Read these sections of her resignation letter:

My deep sense of connection to Harvard and its people has made it all the more painful to witness the tensions and divisions that have riven our community in recent months, weakening the bonds of trust and reciprocity that should be our sources of strength and support in times of crisis. it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.

She refused to fight hatred, and she is claiming hatred?

These last weeks have helped make clear the work we need to do to build that future—to combat bias and hate in all its forms, to create a learning environment in which we respect each other’s dignity and treat one another with compassion, and to affirm our enduring commitment to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth.

The words from the former Harvard president who answered congressional questions with antisemitic answers wants to combat bias. Something she didn’t bother to do when she ran the school.

My hopes for Harvard remain undimmed. When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity—and of not allowing rancor and vituperation to undermine the vital process of education.



Hateful language, bitterness, or resentful language? I wonder if she talks about students who were tossed from school because of plagiarism while Harvard ignored a 1993 Gay paper because of “its age.” What would they do to a former student with a record like that?

Notice there is no apology in her letter.

In the end, there is absolute proof of her hatred:

Sharpton condemned Gay’s critics as racist for questioning the integrity of a Black woman. “President Gay’s resignation is about more than a person or a single incident. This is an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling,” he said in a to CNN Tuesday.

When a racist professional bigot like Al Sharpton calls the firing of a University president who committed plagiarism and antisemitism racist blames the fact that she was fired because she is a black woman, it gives credence to the issue that she was fired because of the many examples of her hatred.

The two AP reporters who claimed the outing of Ms. Gay was driven by racism because journalists were doing their job claimed:

The plagiarism allegations came not from her academic peers but her political foes, led by conservatives who sought to oust her. Her detractors charged that Gay — who has a PhD in government, was a professor at Harvard and Stanford and headed Harvard’s largest division before being promoted.

AP believes Black women should never lose their jobs even though there is a ton of evidence proving her severe errors prove their claim of racism is valid, but what they don’t understand is they are the racists.

