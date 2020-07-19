Photo Credit: Flash 90

by Maytal Yasur Beit-Or

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is rapidly approaching 50,000, the country’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Some 1,595 people have been diagnosed with the virus between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the tally to 49,575 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 406 Israelis, while 21,440 have recovered from the virus.

The ministry noted that 25,033 tests were performed over the weekend, with 8.1 percent coming back with positive results.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients reached a three-month record of 649 — reminiscent of the heights of the first outbreak in March and April, when 783 Israelis were hospitalized.

Hospital administrators warned officials on Sunday about the growing number of medical personnel exposed to the virus.

Some 2,908 medical staff are currently in isolation, including 819 nurses and 509 doctors, 645 maintenance workers, 244 auxiliary personnel, 102 physical therapists, 60 pharmacists, and 55 lab technicians.

