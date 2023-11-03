Photo Credit: Instagram Screenshot

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi said this week that Palestinians will “slaughter” the Jews of Judea and Samaria, from Hebron to Jenin.

“Our message to the flocks of settlers, we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank. From Hebron to Jenin, we will slaughter you, and you will say that what Hitler did to you is a joke,” said Tamimi in an instagram post on Sunday.

“We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we’re waiting for you,” she continued.

Tamimi’s account, which had almost 100,000 followers, subsequently disappeared from Instagram. It was not clear whether the account was deactivated or suspended.

Tamimi’s threat came only weeks after Hamas death squads invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking more than 230 people back to the Gaza Strip as hostages.

Tamimi, now 22, first gained notoriety after assaulting an Israeli soldier during riots in 2012.

Her village of Nabi Saleh in Samaria has long been a hotbed of violent anti-Israel protests, with many of her family members involved in clashes with Israeli forces. One cousin, Ahlam Tamimi, has admitted to masterminding a suicide bombing that killed 16 people.

In 2018, an Israeli military court sentenced the young Tamimi to eight months in jail on assault charges. According to her lawyer, Tamimi agreed to a plea deal in order to avoid a more serious indictment that could have landed her in prison for years.

The 2018 conviction thrust Tamimi into international fame, with CNN, Vogue, BBC News, Al Jazeera and other media outlets featuring her story.

Upon being released from prison, Tamimi continued to incite hatred and violence against the Jewish state. For example, in March 2019, she took to Instagram to call for the murder of then-Likud Party lawmaker Yehudah Glick.

“My soul is disgusted when I realize that he remains alive, better that he was dead. I hate him. Yehuda Glick is the most disgusting person on earth. It is permissible [according to Islam] to kill him,” wrote Tamimi.

{Reposted from JNS}