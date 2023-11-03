Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Conversation

 

Who could possibly believe the conversations that transpire with a person who has memory loss? Pretend that you are invisible in the room!

Him: I need coffee.

Me: Here is your coffee.

Him: It is too hot. Put in an ice cube.

Me: (plopping in the cube) Here is the coffee with the ice cube.

Him: The coffee is too cold. Why do you give me cold coffee?

Me: You asked for the ice cube.

Him: I can’t drink cold coffee.

Me: Sorry about that.

Him: I want more coffee!

Me: The coffee is finished.

Him: Why?

Me: Because it was made earlier today and we used it all.

Him: I want more.

Me: You have had enough coffee. It is not good for your ulcer.

Him: I don’t have an ulcer.

She: Yes, you do. Too much coffee irritates it.

Him: What do you care? You don’t care!

(A few minutes later…. It begins again:)

Him: I need my B-12!

Me: You have B-12 on Thursday and Sunday. It is written on your check list.

Him: You did not put it in my ear!

Me: B-12 is taken under the tongue.

Him: Why are ear drops going under my tongue?

Me: No, B-12 is not for the ears.

HIM: Why are you lying to me?

Me: I never lie to you. (confession: that is not exactly true…but never about his medications…)

Him: Did you give me my ear drops?

Me: Not today. You have them on Sunday. Today is Friday.

Him: You never gave them to me on Sunday.

Me: Yes, I did.

Him: You are lying to me!

Me: (feeling a small discomfort in my chest… left side, could it be heart?) Let’s put your check-list away now. (Hubby’s clipboard with his “schedule” is his most treasured possession. It is intended to create order and a sense of calm for a befuddled mind. Him looks at it every few minutes throughout the day.)

Him: No. How will I know if you are doing everything right without it?

Me: (Thinking to myself:) You’ve got to be kidding!

Substitute Caregiver (C.G.): Let’s play a game.

Me: He likes “Word builder” in the newspaper.

C.G.: Let’s do the crossword puzzle.

Me: No, that is too hard for him. Do the “Word builder” please.

(C.G. Gives Hubby a piece of paper and pencil to write down the words.)

Me:  No, you write down the words as he finds them.

Him: I found a five-letter word: “W I L E S.”

Me: (speaking to C.G.): Please write down the word.

(C.G proceeded to write the word as if it is Chinese, from the top of the page to the bottom.)

Me: (Thinking I am going quite mad) Why are you writing the word vertically?

C.G.: No answer.

Him: I can only find one five-letter word.

Me: Try some three letter words.

Him: I am not interested in those. I have one! …. W I L E S.

C.G: We have that one already.

Him: I cannot find any more five-letter words.

Me: Try some smaller ones too.

Him: Staring at the letters… (No response. He will not consider my suggestion. Is it “will not,” or is it “cannot?”) (Please read the DD chapter “Can’t vs Won’t”).

Me: (He has always liked this game. The challenge of the five-letter word was always his favorite. Now he reverts back to his previous inclination, and refuses to look for smaller ones. This game is clearly not working anymore.)

Him: (for the fifth time) – Do you have “W I L E S”?

C.G.:  Yes, I have written it… look here on the paper.

C.G.: (Now looking at her phone, hoping to escape. She has thrown in the “proverbial towel.” She has the patience of a grasshopper.)

When I shared this experience with others in my support group, their responses gave me pause:

“At least your husband speaks.”

“I wish my husband could still talk to me…”

I cannot imagine a Hubby who does not emote every thought that enters his mind. I understand now… that the deafening silence is a greater enemy than the verbosity. I count my small blessings.

