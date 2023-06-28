We suspect that we are not the only ones who have been apprehensive over the lack of progress in expanding the membership of the Abraham Accords. Of particular concern is the continuing refusal by Saudi Arabia to fully commit to the Abraham Accords and the emergence of the “two-state solution” issue as a possible stumbling block.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, however, sounded quite upbeat in a recent statement. “We are very optimistic about the possibility of achieving such an agreement” with Saudi Arabia in the coming months, he said. “This is an achievable agreement, after which more countries will follow.”

Then we saw a news report about Israel’s spectacular participation at this year’s Paris Air Show, which features the latest developments in military equipment. The event attracted over 2,500 companies and 150,000 officials from around the world. The big story there was the display of the latest Israeli technology.

Suddenly Cohen’s optimism started making a lot of sense.

According to the Times of Israel, 17 Israeli companies displayed cutting edge technologies at the show: air defense systems, drones, radar and laser technologies, missile warning systems, and command and control solutions. What also loomed large in the coverage was the report from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about Israel’s record-breaking arms sales last year and the intense foreign interest in Israeli technology.

Gallant said this was the result of Israel’s being forced to constantly develop new military technologies to counter Iran: “Israel’s ability to face threats is determined by the dedicated individuals who tirelessly work to develop state-of-the-art technology. This ongoing and highly challenging battle of intellect mostly takes place behind the scenes. In recent years, this intellectual contest has been gaining momentum, and I can confidently affirm that Israel surpasses its adversaries in both defensive and offensive capabilities.”

Small wonder Arab states would want to get in on this. To us, it buttresses the notion that Arab decisions to normalize relations with Israel are not just a convenient short-term tactic, but rather represent strategic planning for the long-term. There is no reason to believe that the Saudis think any differently.