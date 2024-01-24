This week marks the 24th Yahrzeit of Rabbi Sholom Klass, zt”l, the founding Publisher and Editor of The Jewish Press. He was a prodigious Torah scholar and teacher with an uncommon sense of noblesse oblige for the welfare of his fellow Jews. And as a communications visionary, providentially, he also recognized the educational potential for a mass circulation English language Torah-oriented newspaper.

With the help of his wife Irene, a”h, and father-in-law, R. Raphael Schreiber, zt”l, he built The Jewish Press into a vehicle that would bring the teachings of the Torah to his beloved fellow Jews and their communal needs to the attention of governmental officials. In the years since its launching on January 29, 1960, The Jewish Press has faithfully continued its mission to robustly disseminate and advocate Torah values and to selflessly dedicate its share of “the power of the press” to the betterment of Jews everywhere.

May his memory continue as a blessing.