The New York Post reports that a picture book for young middle-schoolers being distributed in New York Public School libraries glorifies socialist Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her far-left Squad, knocks religion, and mocks Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood” centers on a black child who talks about his problems fitting in at school and church. He also talks about a friend “who’s queer like me,” he says. The child is shown in a church where he says, “Churches can preach all they want about love – the only thing that I feel when I’m here is shame.”

Advertisement



The boy is shown in spirit form and is juxtaposed next to what is meant to be a depiction of Jesus, who tells him “everyone is invited to love and be loved.” The child is then shown pointing to an unidentified white man who resembles Senator McConnell and asking if even that man is included. “Yes,” Woke Jesus replies.

The book’s narrator then goes on to intone, “We will rewrite the rules we live by and love the world into balance.”

The book is one of several similar on the NYC Department of Education’s “Universal Mosaic” reading list touting the woke social, political, and sexuality agenda and questioning traditional religion, values, and politics.

The list has spurred some parents to raise their voices about their right to bring up their children and broach discussions of these topics with them at the age and in the context they see fit. It remains to be seen whether parents will be able to reassert themselves and restore some sanity to the educational system. We hope the answer is yes.