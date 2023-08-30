The Jewish Press joins those mourning the death of the Rachmastrivka Rebbe, HaRav Chai Yitzchok Twersky, zt”l, 92. The Rebbe was a student of the great gaon Rav Isser Zalman Meltzer, zt”l, who was the father-in-law of Rav Aaron Kotler, zt”l. He was married to the daughter of the Skverer Rebbe, HaRav Yaakov Yosef, and his father-in-law tasked him with developing the Skverer educational system in the United States at New Square.

Rav Twersky subsequently bought a shul in Boro Park, where he established his chassidus, but he was headquartered in his home several blocks away. He published seven volumes of Torah commentary, which were well received and underscored his lofty place in the Torah world. An introspective and humble man, word of his erudition and his reputation as a fount of Torah-based wisdom soon spread; people flocked to him for advice and counsel, both from within the ranks of his chassidim and the general public. His role in the community became legend.

For a time he resisted calls from his followers to establish educational institutions, claiming they could not survive unless they filled an urgent need of the community. When the need became manifest, the building began, and today there are Rachmastrivka schools in Boro Park, Lakewood, and Monsey.

Yehi zichro boruch.